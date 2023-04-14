Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

