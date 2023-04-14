Fluent Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after buying an additional 1,264,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

