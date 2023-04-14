Fluent Financial LLC Sells 22,439 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

