Fluent Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

