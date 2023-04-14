Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($176.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($222.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($187.00) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($173.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £150.70 ($186.63) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($90.90) and a 1 year high of £168.32 ($208.45). The firm has a market cap of £26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8,741.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of £123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £142.27 ($176.19) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($176,185.76). Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

