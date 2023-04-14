Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE FRGE opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.29. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 32.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 82,201 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.