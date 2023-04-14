Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.23.
Forge Global Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE FRGE opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.29. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
