Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 0.2%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.98. 464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,512 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 100.56% of Formidable ETF worth $29,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

