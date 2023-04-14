Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.