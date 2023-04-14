Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,307,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,698,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00.

JFrog Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FROG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 134,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,783,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.