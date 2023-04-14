Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €37.76 ($41.04) and last traded at €37.70 ($40.98). Approximately 132,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.44 ($40.70).

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.16.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

