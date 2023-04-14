FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 4.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 3,705,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,136,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also

