Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,344.69

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.69 ($16.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,061 ($13.14). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,078 ($13.35), with a volume of 501,861 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($31.08) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.04) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.28) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,269.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,342.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 297.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

