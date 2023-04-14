G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, G999 has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,744.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00062708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

