Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.35.

Geberit Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.94.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

