Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.