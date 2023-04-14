Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

