Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 5,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.81%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

