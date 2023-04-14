Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.