Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

