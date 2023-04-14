Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.