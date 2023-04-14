Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $14.00. Gogo shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 218,422 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

