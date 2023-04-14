Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.