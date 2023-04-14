Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
