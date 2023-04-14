Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $60,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

