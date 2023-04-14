Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $256.70 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $256.70 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

