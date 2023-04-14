Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

