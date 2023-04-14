Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,692 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.47.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

