Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,986 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 2.0% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Block by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.2 %

Block stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 1,955,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,517,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,980,775 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.