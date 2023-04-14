Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.