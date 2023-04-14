Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.66. 401,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,861. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.