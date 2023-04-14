Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.54. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

