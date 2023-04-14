Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 807,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,070. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

