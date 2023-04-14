Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.04. The stock had a trading volume of 429,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

