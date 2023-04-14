Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $373.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.