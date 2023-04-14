Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 19,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 1,321,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,182,676. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

