Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

