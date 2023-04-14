Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 19.8 %
GBNH opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.65.
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
