Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

GBNH opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

