Grin Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $822,119.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,192.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00314258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00072677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00532815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00430895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.