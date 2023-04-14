GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.38 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $4,757.10 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004595 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

