Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,407,500 shares, a growth of 1,389.9% from the March 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Price Performance

Shares of Haitong Securities stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. Haitong Securities has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.

Get Haitong Securities alerts:

Haitong Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.