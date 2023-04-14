Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,407,500 shares, a growth of 1,389.9% from the March 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Price Performance
Shares of Haitong Securities stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. Haitong Securities has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
