Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.52

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.52 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 48.60 ($0.60). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 46.90 ($0.58), with a volume of 63,268 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 18.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.