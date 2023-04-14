Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.61. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 634,134 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
