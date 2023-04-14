HC Wainwright Cuts Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target to $38.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of GLSI stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.
In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
