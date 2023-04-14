HC Wainwright Cuts Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target to $38.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

