Head to Head Review: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNX Resources and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 California Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 27.08%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.49%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $3.92 billion 0.73 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -15.65 California Resources $2.71 billion 1.07 $524.00 million $6.87 5.93

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26% California Resources 19.36% 23.03% 9.60%

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CNX Resources pays out -11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. California Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

California Resources beats CNX Resources on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

