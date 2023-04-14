Head-To-Head Review: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) vs. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $35.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05% Hennessy Advisors 19.78% 6.27% 3.79%

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. TPG pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 4.65 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -150.59 Hennessy Advisors $29.67 million 1.98 $6.19 million $0.72 10.78

Hennessy Advisors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TPG has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

