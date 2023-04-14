Head-To-Head Review: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Till Capital and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 1.90 $4.80 million N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 0.99 $1.82 billion $5.45 13.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23% The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.12% 18.15% 3.44%

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products. The Personal Lines segment offers standard automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverage to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident, and disability coverage, as well as group retiree health and voluntary benefits. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services. The corporate segment includes corporate category discontinued operations, reserves for run-off structured settlement, and terminal funding agree

