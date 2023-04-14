Head-To-Head Survey: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) versus OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -53.25% -9.17% -8.17% OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $44.26 million 12.36 -$23.57 million ($0.23) -23.13 OmniAb $59.08 million 7.49 -$22.33 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

OmniAb has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

MaxCyte has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00 OmniAb 0 0 8 0 3.00

MaxCyte presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. OmniAb has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 167.62%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OmniAb beats MaxCyte on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

