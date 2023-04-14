Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $15.24. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 714,806 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 332.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Articles

