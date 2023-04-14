Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RYH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $313.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.56.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
