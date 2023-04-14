Heirloom Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.