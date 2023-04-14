Heirloom Wealth Management Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $288.08. The company had a trading volume of 501,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $289.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

