Heirloom Wealth Management Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.97. 1,942,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,184. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

